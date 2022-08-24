Watch Now
Sports

Actions

'A true legend': Chiefs, others honor legacy of Chiefs QB Len Dawson

Len Dawson
Anonymous/AP
FILE - Len Dawson of the Kansas City Chiefs running through passing drills with receivers in New Orleans to prepare for the Super Bowl, in January 1970. Dawson, the 87-year-old Hall of Fame quarterback who led the Chiefs to their first Super Bowl title, has entered hospice care in Kansas City, Mo. KMBC-TV, the Kansas City station where Dawson began his broadcasting career in 1966, confirmed Dawson is in hospice care through his wife, Linda. (AP Photo, File)
Len Dawson
Posted at 8:40 AM, Aug 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-24 09:47:14-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After former Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson passed away at age 87 early Wednesday morning, community members and organizations around the Kansas City area are honoring his memory and legacy.

Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt said Dawson is "synonymous" with the Chiefs, and embraced and embodied the Kansas City community.

"You would be hard-pressed to find a player who had a bigger impact in shaping the organization as we know it today than Len Dawson did," Hunt said in a statement. "Len made it a priority to give back to the community that he loved. The franchise has lost a true legend."

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said Dawson's impact will live on forever.

The NFL honored Dawson in a Tweet.

Pro Football Hall of Fame President Jim Porter said the flag at the hall of fame in Canton, Ohio will be flown half-staff in Dawson's honor.

"“Len grew up only a few miles from where the Pro Football Hall of Fame later was built, and fans in the area have always taken a special pride in seeing one of the greats from this region enshrined in Canton," he said.

Meanwhile, the Kansas City Royals described Dawson as "an American legend, a Super Bowl Champion, a world class broadcaster," and said he will always be one of the most important and beloved figures in Kansas City's history.

"Rest In Peace, Len Dawson. One of Kansas City’s greatest on the field, in broadcasting, and in our community," Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said on Twitter. "My thoughts are with his wife, Linda, his family, and the many friends he made over a tremendous lifetime."

President and CEO of the Kansas City Sports Commission Kathy Nelson described Dawson as a "beloved sports leader."

"I had the fortune of traveling with Len for years producing Chiefs pre-season games. He was truly unique and special," Nelson said.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360_click here.jpg

Kansas City on the Clock