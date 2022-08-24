'A true legend': Chiefs, others honor legacy of Chiefs QB Len Dawson

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After former Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson passed away at age 87 early Wednesday morning, community members and organizations around the Kansas City area are honoring his memory and legacy.

Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt said Dawson is "synonymous" with the Chiefs, and embraced and embodied the Kansas City community.

"You would be hard-pressed to find a player who had a bigger impact in shaping the organization as we know it today than Len Dawson did," Hunt said in a statement. "Len made it a priority to give back to the community that he loved. The franchise has lost a true legend."

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said Dawson's impact will live on forever.

RIP to the legend Len Dawson. The legacy and impact you made on Kansas City will live on forever. Prayers to his family 🙏🏽🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/AKMhxoUFYH — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) August 24, 2022

The NFL honored Dawson in a Tweet.

The NFL family mourns the loss of Hall of Fame QB and Chiefs legend, Len Dawson. We extend our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/FFdqcKhwrR — NFL (@NFL) August 24, 2022

Pro Football Hall of Fame President Jim Porter said the flag at the hall of fame in Canton, Ohio will be flown half-staff in Dawson's honor.

"“Len grew up only a few miles from where the Pro Football Hall of Fame later was built, and fans in the area have always taken a special pride in seeing one of the greats from this region enshrined in Canton," he said.

Meanwhile, the Kansas City Royals described Dawson as "an American legend, a Super Bowl Champion, a world class broadcaster," and said he will always be one of the most important and beloved figures in Kansas City's history.

"Rest In Peace, Len Dawson. One of Kansas City’s greatest on the field, in broadcasting, and in our community," Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said on Twitter. "My thoughts are with his wife, Linda, his family, and the many friends he made over a tremendous lifetime."

President and CEO of the Kansas City Sports Commission Kathy Nelson described Dawson as a "beloved sports leader."

"I had the fortune of traveling with Len for years producing Chiefs pre-season games. He was truly unique and special," Nelson said.

—