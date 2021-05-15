Watch
Abreu, Dozier collide, Royals and White Sox split doubleheader

Dozier placed on the seven-day concussion injured list.
Nam Y. Huh/AP
Chicago White Sox's Andrew Vaughn points as he runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run during the second inning in the second baseball game of a doubleheader against the Kansas City Royals, Friday, May 14, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Posted at 12:27 AM, May 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-15 01:27:52-04

CHICAGO — Rookie Andrew Vaughn, starting the nightcap at first base after AL MVP Jose Abreu was injured in a frightening collision in the first game, homered to send the Chicago White Sox over the Kansas City Royals 3-1 for a doubleheader split.

The Royals ended an 11-game losing streak in the opener 6-2, stopping Chicago’s six-game winning string.

The collision occurred when Hunter Dozier, after popping up, jogged out of the batter’s box with his head down and slammed hard into Abreu as he was tracking the ball.

Abreu suffered a facial bruise and cut, along with a bruised left knee, and was listed as day to day. Dozier was put on the seven-day concussion injured list.

