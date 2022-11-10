Active military members, veterans heavily involved in Chiefs pregame activities against Jaguars

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs game this Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars will have a very Veteran's Day weekend feel to it.

For the Veteran's Day weekend matchup, the Chiefs will have many pregame activities involving active military members and retired veterans.

This week's Drum Honoree against the Jaguars will be U.S. Army Lieutenant Milford Beagle.

In addition, the DiPardo spirit leader will be retired U.S. Air Force Staff Sergeant Robin Darden.

The Lamar Hunt Legacy Seat Honoree for this week is another veteran, as this week work is Dwight Cook, whose served in the Army for 35 years and was in active duty for 22 of those years. Cook currently works at the Mission Command Battle Lab for the Army in Leavenworth.

The national anthem will be sung by U.S. Air Force Staff Sergeant Melissa Griffith while the Fort Leonard Wood Joint Service Color Guard will present the colors.

The flyover will be conducted by four F-35s from Hill Air Force Base in Utah.

The Chiefs play the Jaguars Sunday at 12 p.m. Stadium gates at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium will open at 10 a.m. while parking gates open early at 7:30 a.m.

