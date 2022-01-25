AFC championship wager forms between Overland Park mayor and Hamilton, Ohio mayor

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With the Kansas City Chiefs set to take on the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game Sunday, Overland Park Mayor Curt Skoog decided to issue a wager to a fellow suburban mayor.

If the Chiefs lose to the Bengals, Skoog will send an order of Jack Stack barbecue to Hamilton, Ohio, Mayor Pat Moeller for him and his staff to enjoy. Hamilton is located 20 miles north of Cincinnati and is the second largest city in the area much like Overland Park.

Skoog also challenged Moeller to offer up a similar deal with a Cincinnati based food item for him to enjoy "when the Chiefs take down the Bengals."

“We just wrangled up some Buffalo, and now we’re ready to wrangle up some Bengals, too,” Skoog said. “Don’t start drooling yet! To get that barbecue, you’ll have to make it past Mahomes and the rest of the Chiefs.”

The Chiefs vs. Bengals game is set to kickoff at 2:05 pm. on GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.