Watch Now
Sports

Actions

After career year, Royals SS Bobby Witt Jr. named finalist for MVP

Witt finalist alongside Aaron Judge, Juan Soto
Bobby Witt Jr.
Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Seth Wenig/AP
Kansas City Royals' Bobby Witt Jr. third inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium Monday, Sept. 9, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Bobby Witt Jr.
Posted

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Fresh off a career year, Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. was named a finalist Monday for Major League Baseball's MVP award.

Witt, 24, joins New York Yankees outfielders Juan Soto and Aaron Judge as finalists for the prestigious award.

The Royals shortstop's productive season was instrumental in the team returning to the postseason for the first time since 2015.

In 2024, Witt finished with 32 home runs, 109 RBIs and posted a .332 batting average, the best in the major leagues.

Both Soto and Judge led Witt in home runs with 58 (Judge) and 41 (Soto).

Witt tied with Soto in the RBI category.

Judge led all players with 144 RBIs.

The winner will be announced on Nov. 21.


Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480X360Voice.png

A Voice for Everyone