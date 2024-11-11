After career year, Royals SS Bobby Witt Jr. named finalist for MVP

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Fresh off a career year, Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. was named a finalist Monday for Major League Baseball's MVP award.

Witt, 24, joins New York Yankees outfielders Juan Soto and Aaron Judge as finalists for the prestigious award.

The Royals shortstop's productive season was instrumental in the team returning to the postseason for the first time since 2015.

In 2024, Witt finished with 32 home runs, 109 RBIs and posted a .332 batting average, the best in the major leagues.

Both Soto and Judge led Witt in home runs with 58 (Judge) and 41 (Soto).

Witt tied with Soto in the RBI category.

Judge led all players with 144 RBIs.

The winner will be announced on Nov. 21.

—

