Airlines open up special flights, fares for Chiefs Kingdom to travel to Super Bowl LVII

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs fans looking to make the trek to Glendale, Arizona to watch the team take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII will have more options to get there.

Moments after the Chiefs defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in the AFC Championship Game, Delta Airlines released four flights for sale between Kansas City and Phoenix.

Two of the flights take off on Feb. 10, with two additional flights set for Feb. 11. Super Bowl LVII is set for kickoff on Feb. 12.

.@Delta will add four (4) additional flights between Kansas City (MCI) and Phoenix (PHX).



2/10: DL #8803 MCI-PHX 7:10a-9:20a

2/10: DL #8808 MCI-PHX 10:00a-12:10p

2/11: DL #8804 MCI-PHX 9:52a-12:02p

2/11 DL #8806 MCI-PHX 11:30a-1:40p



These flights are currently selling. — Kansas City International Airport (@KCIAirport) January 30, 2023

American Airlines and Southwest Airlines also offering regular nonstop flights between Kansas City International Airport and Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport.

