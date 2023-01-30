Watch Now
Airlines open up special flights, fares for Chiefs Kingdom to travel to Super Bowl LVII

Posted at 9:50 PM, Jan 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-29 22:50:53-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs fans looking to make the trek to Glendale, Arizona to watch the team take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII will have more options to get there.

Moments after the Chiefs defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in the AFC Championship Game, Delta Airlines released four flights for sale between Kansas City and Phoenix.

Two of the flights take off on Feb. 10, with two additional flights set for Feb. 11. Super Bowl LVII is set for kickoff on Feb. 12.

American Airlines and Southwest Airlines also offering regular nonstop flights between Kansas City International Airport and Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport.

