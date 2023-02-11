ALS patient from Kansas City receives free tickets to Super Bowl LVII

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Craig Fuchs still isn’t over the surprise he got last Sunday just one week before Super Bowl LVII.

While at home in the Kansas City area, former Chiefs player Kendall Gammon surprised Fuchs with an all-expenses paid trip for 4 people to the Super Bowl in Glendale, Arizona.

“It’s just such a shock, so humbling, just an amazing blessing,” Fuchs said. “Here we are: We’re in Phoenix!”

Team Gleason made the donation.

Named after former NFL player Steve Gleason, the organization provides ALS patients with unique experiences. For the past several years, it’s sent fans from each team playing in the Super Bowl to football's biggest game.

Doctors diagnosed Fuchs with ALS in February 2022.

The nerve disease affects a person’s ability to control their movements.

Fuchs is thankful for organizations like Team Gleason and the ALS Association for their support.

“It inspires you because, I gotta tell you, this could be a pretty lonely disease. You hope for the best, you know what’s possible - I hate to say inevitable because I don’t think it is inevitable. I think you learn you to live with it and adapt. If you give up, then it’s inevitable. I refuse to give up,” Fuchs said.

Team Gleason even provided Fuchs, 60, with a motorized wheelchair to use during the trip to Arizona. Fuchs brought his wife and two adult children to the game with him.

Fuchs is no stranger to watching Chiefs games in person.

For 13 years, mostly in the 1990s, he was a trumpet player in the TD Pack Band.

The band played during Chiefs games at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.