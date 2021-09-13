Andrew Benintendi named AL Player of the Week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Royals outfielder Andrew Benintendi has been named American League Player of the Week for the period of Sept. 6-12.

This is Benintendi’s first AL Player of the Week Award honor, while the second by a Royal in the last three weeks. Salvador Perez received the honor for the period of Aug. 23-29.

Benintendi batted .500 with three doubles, three homers and led all Major League players in hits and RBI.

His 14 RBI last week matched the franchise record for RBI on a road trip of seven games or fewer, tying Jeff King on a seven-game trip in 1997 and Morales in six games in 2016.

The Royals will host the Oakland Athletics in a three-game series starting on Tuesday.