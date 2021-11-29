Watch
Andy Reid: No ‘secret sauce’ to success after a bye week

Chiefs 7-1 after week off
Matt Rourke/AP
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid reacts after an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Posted at 12:46 PM, Nov 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-29 13:46:29-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid typically sees success after a bye week.

He said it's no "sure thing," but his record indicates it's pretty close.

“I don’t know if there’s any secret there,” Reid said laughingly when talking with reporters on Zoom Monday.

Reid said his team spent the holiday week out of the office after rattling off four straight victories to grab the top spot in the AFC West.

“I get asked every year,” Reid said of his success coming off a bye.

In his 22 years as an NFL head coach, Reid’s teams are 19-3 coming off a regular season bye, and 7-3 in the playoffs.

With Reid and Mahomes in Kansas City, the team is 7-1 after a bye.

“I'm not sure what it is,” Reid continued. “We go back and we try to review everything and make whatever corrections... but I think everybody kind of does that."

KC will look to correct any issues and add to Andy Reid’s post-bye lore in prime time Sunday, hosting the Denver Broncos Dec. 5 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

