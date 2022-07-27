Andy Reid pleased with Chiefs' competition in first full team practice

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After a day off Tuesday, the Kansas City Chiefs were back in action Wednesday.

Head coach Andy Reid said he was pleased with the competition he saw during 7-on-7 drills, especially in the defense.

“Offense won a few, defense won a few,” Reid said. “They were competing, and like I said, it’s the first day, and we’ll keep rolling, but I was happy with the attitude and the work they put in.”

From organized team activities to minicamp, Wednesday was the first full team practice out at camp, and guys are getting up to speed.

“The playbook that we have here is heavy,” Chiefs safety Justin Reid said. “I played in four different defensive systems, and this is definitely one of the deepest playbooks that we have.”

The pace of play is much higher but still has a way to go, according to Andy Reid.

“Things are always faster here,” Reid said. “So and then they’ll be faster in the preseason games, and then once you get into the season, it will be faster,”

Assuming his position as a new defensive leader, Justin Reid is adjusting. He’s not the only new addition on the defense, which he looks at as a positive. Reid says this gives the unit an opportunity to set a new tone.

“We want to be an attitude defense,” Justin Reid said. “We want to come out and set the tempo, we want to be physical, we want to be dominant.”

The Chiefs’ next practice will begin Thursday morning at 9:15 and will be the first open practice to the public.