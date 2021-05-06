Angels designate Fort Osage graduate Albert Pujols for assignment

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Albert Pujols' time with the Los Angeles Angels has come to an end.

Pujols, a future Hall of Famer nicknamed "The Machine," was designated for assignment Thursday, the club announced on Twitter. He was in the final season of a 10-year contract signed in December 2011.

“Albert Pujols’ historical accomplishments, both on and off the field, serve as an inspiration to athletes everywhere, and his actions define what it means to be a true superstar,” Angels owner Arte Moreno said in a statement on Twitter.

The #Angels announced today that the Club has designated Albert Pujols for assignment. pic.twitter.com/SCRz78kXcf — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) May 6, 2021

Pujols, 41, was born in the Dominican Republic and grew up in New York, but he graduated from Fort Osage High School in Independence in 1998 and played one season at Maple Woods Community College in Kansas City, Missouri, before turning pro.

He was a 13th-round draft pick by the St. Louis Cardinals in the 1999 MLB June Amateur Draft.

Pujols spent 11 seasons with the Cardinals where he was the 2001 National League Rookie of the Year and a three-time NL MVP (2005, 2008, 2009).

Pujols led the majors in runs scored five times with St. Louis, won a major-league batting in 2003 (.359) and twice led the NL in home runs.

He was a nine-time All-Star selection during his time with the Cardinals, but has struggled to produce at the same level since signing with the Angels.

Pujols slashed .328/.420/.617 with St. Louis, where he averaged more than 40 home runs and 120 RBIs per season.

During a decade with the Angels, Pujols slashed .256/.311/.447 and averaged only 22 home runs and 78 RBIs as injuries and age conspired to tamp down his production.

Still, the six-time Silver Slugger Award winner, two-time Gold Glove winner and two-time World Series champion is a lock for Cooperstown.

Pujols ranks second all-time with 313 intentional walks; third all-time with 2,112 RBIs; and fifth all-time in home runs (667), doubles (669), extra-base hits (1,352) and total bases (5,955). He ranks 14th in MLB history with 3,252 hits, but also is baseball's all-time leader, grounding into 403 double plays.