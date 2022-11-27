Another muffed punt leads Chiefs to replace Skyy Moore at punt returner

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After his third fumbled punt of the season, Skyy Moore was replaced as the Kansas City Chiefs’ punt returner during the first quarter Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

After the Chiefs’ defense appeared to force a three-and-out on the Rams’ first series, Moore muffed the punt catch near midfield.

Los Angeles recovered at the Kansas City 43-yard line, giving life to an offense led by Bryce Perkins with Matthew Stafford sidelined by a concussion/neck injury.

Moore — a second-round pick from Western Michigan, who never returned punts in college — has struggled throughout the season as a return specialist.

He muffed a punt , which led to a touchdown, in Kansas City’s first loss of the season at Indianapolis and misplayed another punt in that game.

Four weeks later, Moore coughed up another punt in a win at San Francisco, but coach Andy Reid expressed confidence in the rookie receiver entering the bye.

That confidence seemed to evaporate after the season’s third muffed punt.

Justin Watson replaced Moore after the defense forced a second straight three-and-out in the sequence after the turnover.

Watson made a fair catch at the 10-yard line — to a derisive cheer from the Arrowhead faithful — before Kansas City opened the scoring with a 90-yard touchdown drive.

Moore had averaged only 6.6 yards on 13 punt returns so far this season, including a long of 15 yards. He’s averaged 16.7 yards on three kickoff returns.

Last week, Moore had his biggest impact on offense with career-highs for catches (five) and yards (63). He entered the game against the Rams with 12 receptions for 169 yards.