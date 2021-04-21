Watch
Another shaky start by Keller leads to first series loss

Charlie Riedel/AP
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Brad Keller walks to the dugout after coming out of the game during the second inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays Tuesday, April 20, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Brad Keller
Posted at 11:11 PM, Apr 20, 2021
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Brandon Lowe, Austin Meadows and Mike Zunino homered and the Tampa Bay Rays pounded out 17 hits in a 14-7 rout of the Kansas City Royals.

Meadows, Randy Arozarena and Joey Wendle had three hits each, and Manual Margot and Yoshi Tsutsugo had three RBIs apiece.

The Rays roughed up starter Brad Keller for five runs in 1 2/3 innings. Keller allowed three hits and walked three, including Lowe to load the bases on his final pitch.

Jake Newberry relieved and walked the next two batters to give Tampa Bay a 5-0 advantage.

Carlos Santana homered and had two hits and three RBIs for the Royals.

