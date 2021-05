KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Time to make some more room in the trophy case.

Courtesy a 49-20 victory over St. James, St. Thomas Aquinas Rugby added another Kansas state rugby title to the collection – the program's 13th straight state championship.

The Saints remained in national rankings throughout the season, peaking at the No. 1 spot in late march.

Anchored by former U.S national team member Tim Kluempers, Aquinas has claimed state titles from 2008-21, including a national championship in 2017.