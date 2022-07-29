Baker projected to finish 1st in Heart South Preseason Coaches' Poll

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Heart of America Athletic Conference released their football coaches poll on Friday morning.

The Coaches selected Grand View to win the Heart North and Baker to win the Heart South division. Here are their picks below.

2022 Heart North Preseason Coaches' Poll

1. Grand View (25 points)

2. Culver-Stockton (21 points)

3. Peru State (16 points)

4. William Penn (14 points)

5. Clarke (8 points)

6. Graceland (6 points)

The Grand View Vikings went 14-1 last season and 5-0 in Hearth North division. It was their fourth consecutive title. Grand View made it to the NAIA-FCS National Championship Game, where they lost to Morningside 38-28 last season.

2022 Heart South Preseason Coaches' Poll

1. Baker (24 points)

2. Benedictine (22 points)

3. Central Methodist (14 points)

4. Evangel (13 points)

5. Midamerica Nazarene (12 points)

6. Missouri Valley (5 points)

The Baker Wildcats finished 9-2 last season. They were 4-1 in Heart South play. Baker has captured six of the past seven Heart South championships.

The 2002 Heart Football media day begins on Monday, Aug. 8.

