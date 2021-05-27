Barstow boys tennis team makes 2nd school appearance at Class 1 Team State Tournament

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Barstow High School boys tennis team is making a lot of "racquet" on the court.

The team left Thursday for Springfield, Missouri to compete in the Class 1 Team State Tournament.

This marks only the second state tournament appearance by the Barstow boys tennis team in school history.

“It’s really exciting to go to state my senior year, so that’s a big deal for me," senior Sunil Reiland said.

The season was challenging as the team navigated COVID-19 protocols and the possibility of schedule interruptions, but it was the teams appetite for success that pushed them forward.

“All you want to do as a coach is get as much juice out of the orange as you can squeeze and I think we have that. We have guys playing their best tennis at the right time," Tom O'Brien, Barstow head tennis coach said.

Junior, Richey King is at his best, winning the State Championship in singles last weekend.

As soon as the school displays his name on the championship banner, he'll be joining two former champs he knows well.

“My sister won it in doubles twice and my brother also won it in doubles," King said.

The team tournament consists of nine matches. On Friday and Saturday, Barstow will compete in three doubles and six singles matches.

“I think it would mean a lot to the school and I know it would mean a lot to these guys to be part of something bigger. In boys tennis, this school has never done before," O'Brien said.

Barstow will face Bolivar on Friday in Springfield at 9 a.m.