Barstow boys tennis team wins first state championship

The Barstow boys tennis team won its first ever state title on Saturday.
Posted at 8:01 PM, May 29, 2021
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Barstow boys tennis team won its first ever state title on Saturday.

The Knights faced off against Westminster Christian Academy from St. Louis.

Barstow competed in three double matches and six single matches. The team came out of the doubles with a 2-1 lead going into the single matches.

"The Barstow boys STATE TENNIS CHAMPIONS are hoisting the hardware! Thank you seniors, coaches & team for giving Knights everywhere reason to celebrate!" the school said in a tweet.

