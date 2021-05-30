Barstow boys tennis team wins first state championship

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Barstow boys tennis team won its first ever state title on Saturday.

🏆 The Barstow boys STATE TENNIS CHAMPIONS are hoisting the hardware! Thank you seniors, coaches & team for giving Knights everywhere reason to celebrate! 🎉 #barstowproud #onlyatbarstow #kchighschoolsports #kcmo #mshsaa pic.twitter.com/LcPw2xyzeV — The Barstow School (@BarstowSchool) May 29, 2021

The Knights faced off against Westminster Christian Academy from St. Louis.

Barstow competed in three double matches and six single matches. The team came out of the doubles with a 2-1 lead going into the single matches.

"The Barstow boys STATE TENNIS CHAMPIONS are hoisting the hardware! Thank you seniors, coaches & team for giving Knights everywhere reason to celebrate!" the school said in a tweet.