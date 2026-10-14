4 Royals up for 2026 Rawlings Gold Glove honors

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Four Kansas City Royals are up for 2026 Rawlings Gold Glove honors.

Those nominated include first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino, second baseman Michael Massey, shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. and third baseman Nick Loftin.

The awards honor the “best individual fielding performances at each position in the American League and National League,” per the Royals. Winners are chosen based on votes from MLB managers and coaches, as well as the SABR Defensive Index.

This is the first nomination for Pasquantino, Massey and Loftin. Witt has been nominated three times; he won in 2024 and 2025. Additionally, Witt won the Rawlings Platinum Glove last season.

If Witt wins this year, he will become the first three-time winner at shortstop in the club’s history.

More on the accolades that earned the four Royals their nominations can be found here.

The winners will be announced at 8 p.m. on Nov. 1 during an ESPN broadcast.

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