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In 1995, Joe and Grace Garcia started an Opening Day tradition at Kauffman Stadium that four generations of their family continue to celebrate.

Garcia family starts Royals season with 31-year tailgate tradition

"It’s special in the fact that they’re no longer here and we’re able to keep doing it," Christian Garcia, their son, said at the Royals' home opener on Monday.

Contributed by: The Garcia family Joe Garcia, in the green jacket, at a previous Opening Day Tailgate.

The couple has since passed, but their five children — Christian, Rosanne, Francine, Tom and Joe — continue to throw the tailgate that's grown from 25 people to about 65.

Contributed by: Janel House The Garcia family's tailgating group, made up of about 60 people, sits together for Opening Day at Kauffman Stadium on March 30, 2026.

Dolores, Grace's sister, is over 90 years old and remembers Opening Day games at Municipal Stadium.

Andrae Hannon/KSHB Dolores

“I do enjoy it, and I feel that as long as I can do it, I’m going to be coming out here," she said.

Joe and Grace's grandchildren remember being dressed in their Royals gear and getting picked up from school early for Opening Day games.

Andrae Hannon/KSHB Elizabeth Bartlett

“I mean, we obviously miss our grandparents a lot," said Elizabeth Bartlett, Joe and Grace's granddaughter. "They started this tradition, so I feel like we want to carry it on and have our kids carry it on, too."

The tradition also celebrates the family's Mexican heritage. Instead of hot dogs, the tailgate offers burritos, and a Mexican flag flies overhead.

Andrae Hannon/KSHB A Mexican flag flies over the Garcia family's tailgate on March 30, 2026.

“We also have the Mexican flag that we fly every time, it’s part of our heritage," said Tom Garcia, Joe and Grace's son. "Also, to signal to our friends, that’s how they find us.”

Andrae Hannon/KSHB Christian Garcia

There are no curveballs at the Garcia tailgate. Every year, they end the tradition the same way — with a group photo and a toast to Joe and Grace.

“Twenty years from now, I hope my kids, my grandkids are standing here doing this toast. But, if I’m around, I’ll be here," Christian Garcia said during his toast.

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