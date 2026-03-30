UPDATES | Kansas City Royals, fans flock to Kauffman Stadium for home opener

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals are back home for their 2026 regular season home opener Monday at Kauffman Stadium.

The Royals are set to host AL Central rival Minnesota Twins, with first pitch set for 3:10 p.m.

LINK | Check KSHB 41 Weather's Lauren Rainson gameday forecast

KSHB 41 News has crews at Kauffman Stadium throughout Monday with updates on new fan experiences at the stadium. Check back throughout the day for updates.

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6:12 a.m. | KSHB 41's Lindsay Shively caught up with several fans at Spring Training about their predictions for the upcoming season.

Royals fans predictions for the season

5:45 a.m. | Royals V.P. of ticket sales Kayla Shively talked about the change in outfield fences.

Royals outfield fences changes this season

5:20 a.m. |The Royals say there are only a limited number of tickets remaining for today's game.

5:15 a.m. |Parking lots for today's Home Opener will open at 9 a.m. and stadium gates will open at 12 p.m.

4:45 a.m. |Royals Senior Director Curt Nelson turns the Kauffman Stadium lights on for the first time this season.