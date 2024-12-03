Kansas City Royals announce TV deal with FanDuel Sports Network in 2025

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals announced Tuesday that fans will be able to watch games next season on the FanDuel Sports Network.

“Our top priority has been and always will be reaching as many fans as possible,” Royals Chairman and CEO John Sherman said in a release Tuesday. “We want to be available to anyone who wants to watch our exciting team as the ownership group continues to invest in the progress we’re making on the field.”

Earlier this fall, Diamond Sports Group announced a rebrand of the Bally Sports Network to FanDuel Sports Network.

The Royals are one of the last remaining teams to reach a new deal to have their games on FanDuel Sports. Several other teams either renegotiated their TV rights deal with DSG or sought other partnerships through Major League Baseball.

The deal comes after months of negotiations, deal-making and bankruptcy court hearings involving Bally Sports’ parent company, Diamond Sports Group.

Tuesday's announcement clears the way for Royals games to be produced and distributed by FanDuel Sports Network in the same way as previous years.

Fans who streamed Royals games last season on the Bally Sports app will be able to do the same through the rebranded FanDuel Sports Network app.

As part of Tuesday's announcement, fans will also be able to stream Royals games through Amazon Prime Video as an add-on subscription. The agreement covers all non-nationally televised Royals games in 2025, starting with spring training.

“Our renewed partnership with the Royals highlights our shared commitment to connecting as many fans as possible to the team, however they choose to watch,” Diamond CEO David Preschlack said in Tuesday's announcement. “We are confident that our evolving partnerships with Amazon and FanDuel, and combined linear and digital platforms, will provide fans with exceptional value and an unparalleled viewing experience.”

