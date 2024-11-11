Kansas City Royals announce home game times for 2025 season

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals announced their home game times for the 2025 season.

The 57th season in franchise history will begin at 3:10 p.m. on Thursday, March 27 vs. the Cleveland Guardians at Kauffman Stadium.

It will be the earliest Opening Day in franchise history.

The Royals host 36 weeknight games beginning at 6:40 p.m. CT.

All Friday night home games will begin at 7:10 p.m. CT, and there are 14 Saturday homes games, 6 of which will begin at 3:10 p.m., and the other 8 will start at 6:10p.m. All 14 Sunday home games will begin at 1:10 p.m.

There are 10 weekday afternoon games. Eight will start at 1:10 p.m., but Opening Day (March 27) and Memorial Day (May 26), will get underway at 3:10 p.m.

The All-Star break will run from July 14-17, and the 95th All-Star Game will be played on Tuesday July, 15 at Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves.

The Royals final regular season home game will be Sunday, Sept. 21 vs. the Toronto Blue Jays, wrapping up a 6-game road trip.

Season ticket packages and group tickets for all regular season games are on sale now.

Single-game tickets will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 15.

Visit the Royals website for more ticket information.