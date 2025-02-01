Kansas City Royals host annual rally to get fans excited for 2025 season

KANSAS CITY, Mo — Saturday marks the first time in the new year for Kansas City Royals fans to build on the momentum from last season's playoff run.

The team is hosting Royals Rally for the third straight season at Kauffman Stadium.

This year's event runs from 10 a.m. to 4:40 p.m. at the stadium.

According to the team's website, players such as Bobby Witt, Jr., MJ Melendez, and Vinnie Pasquantino, will be in attendance.

Tickets are still available. General admission tickets will cost $25, which secures you an autograph with at least one player.

When purchasing a ticket, fans must choose a timed entry. Options include 10 a.m. until noon, 12:15-2:15 p.m. or 2:30-4:30 p.m.

Kids 5 and under are free with a ticketed adult.

Parking is also free. Fans can park in Lots A and B and enter through Gate D, located on the southwest side of the stadium.

