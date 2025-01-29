Kansas City Royals regular season tickets go on sale Jan. 31

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Royals tickets for opening day and marquee regular season games go on sale Friday, Jan. 31.

Marquee games include matchups against the St. Louis Cardinals, defending World Series champions Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Yankees.

Tickets will be available online starting at 10a.m. by visiting the Royals website.

On Saturday, fans can attend the Royals Rally before the team heads to Spring Training.

Fans can meet players and coaches, get autographs and enjoy exclusive experiences.

General Admission tickets are $25.

Opening Day is Thursday, March 27, when the Royals host the Cleveland Guardians at 3:10 p.m.

