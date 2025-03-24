KANSAS CITY, Mo. — At Kauffman Stadium, the excitement isn't just on the field. Another MVP is vying to steal the show: stadium eats.

Kauffman Stadium's food scene is grand slam for fans

Executive Chef Troy Tornabeni, a driving force behind the Royals' food lineup, emphasized the thrill of working at The K.

"It's a rush, it's a feeling you can't get elsewhere," he said. "To this day, when I walk in and I see that green and that diamond, that's what makes my job amazing, knowing I got thousands of people coming, I get to cook for them."

Tornabeni's goal? To offer a diverse culinary experience.

KSHB 41 Exec. Chef Troy Tornabeni

Jason Sinnarajah, the club's chief operating officer, said there are plenty of options — whether you want a gourmet experience or classic ballpark fare.

Value menu returns for budget-conscious fans

For those looking for affordable options, the stadium's value menu is back and unchanged.

"We have $5 beer,” Sinnarajah said. “I'll say that again, $5 beer is available at Kauffman Stadium. We'll have $4 hot dogs, $3 pretzels, $3 popcorn and $3 soda. That provides a great experience for families or those that are very value-conscious."

KSHB 41 Jason Sinnarajah, Chief Operating Officer KC Royals

The classic hot dog remains a top seller.

"At the end of the day, we sell the most hot dogs," Tornabeni said.

On any given night, the stadium sells between 16,000 and 24,000 hot dogs.

However, Tornabeni has one golden rule: "No ketchup on the hot dog."

He suggests mustard instead.

"Mustard on the hot dog, for sure you have to have it, gotta have it," he said.

Local flavors shine

Beyond the ballpark favorites, Kauffman Stadium offers a taste of Kansas City's culinary scene.

Fans can enjoy Joe's KC BBQ Z-Man sandwiches, Boulevard Beer and a variety of unique creations.

Options include a grilled cheese sandwich dusted in corn flakes, Korean BBQ on little bao buns, a Southern BLT, crunchwraps, quesadillas, a hot dog with macaroni and cheese on top, or a Sluggerrr chorizo dog covered in tempura batter, fried with Manchego cheese and avocado aioli.

For dessert, fans can devour cast iron s'mores or an ice cream sandwich covered in fruity pebbles and blackberry sauce.

Those food items will cost $12-$17.

"Slugerrr dog, absolutely love it," said Corby Stephens, resident district manager at Aramark.

Stephens said while the value menu is untouched, everything else has had a “slight increase” due to inflation.

KSHB 41 Corby Stephens, Resident District Manager at Aramark



Be sure to check out the Fan Value Corner for information on upcoming promotions, Dollar Dog Night dates, and various deals and seat pairings.

