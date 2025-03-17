Royals, Aramark announce new food offerings at Kauffman Stadium

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals are set to open the 2025 season on Thursday, March 27. They'll do so with some new food offerings at Kauffman Stadium.

You’ve no doubt already heard that the Z-Man from Joe’s KC will be a part of the ballpark fare this season at The K.

Aramark Sports+Entertainment Z-Man sandwich from Joe's KC

On Monday, Aramark Sports+Entertainment unveiled two other additions to the menu this year: a blue velvet whoopie pie and the Sluggerr dog.

The description for the blue velvet whoopie pie is simple enough: two blue velvet cakes with a layer of vanilla "fluff" in between.

Aramark Sports+Entertainment Blue velvet whoopie pie

The description for the Sluggerr dog is a bit more adventurous: the Sluggerrr dog is chorizo topped with Manchego, tempura batter, Doritos Cool Ranch crust and avocado aioli.

Aramark Sports+Entertainment Sluggerr Dog

Where to get the new items:



Z-Man: Joe's KC Bar-B-Que in Section 251

Sluggerrr dog: Craft and Draft

Whoopie pie: Rivals Sports Bar

“As the guest experience is our top priority, this past offseason we took a deep dive into analyzing consumer purchasing behaviors to ensure we have the best idea of what our fans want," said Alison Birdwell, president and CEO of Aramark Sports + Entertainment. "Based on the insights we found, we created innovative menu offerings that cater to our fans while also introducing fresh, exciting and dynamic flavors. We’re thrilled to kick off the 2025 MLB season with the launch of these culinary creations, all designed to elevate the fan experience across all eight of our MLB venues.”

Aramark is also bringing back a pair of souvenir-themed items at Kauffman Stadium, including the Beverage Bat, available in 16 and 24-ounce sizes, and the Fastball Souvenir Cup.

Aramark Sports+Entertainment Beverage Bat

