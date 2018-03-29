Meet some of the new faces in the Royals lineup

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — When the Royals take the field for Thursday's season opener, there will be two faces new to the team in the starting lineup.

Jon Jay arrived in Kansas City from the Chicago Cubs. He was born and raised in Miami and met his wife at the University of Miami. He played baseball; she played soccer.

His name is also the same as one of the U.S. founding fathers. John Jay helped write the Federalist Papers. Jon Jay, the baseball player, spells his name without the "h."

"That's the best way to spell it, man. I don't know any other way. So if I could make the same amount of money he has just by keeping my name the same, that would be awesome," joked Royals fan Jon Johnson.

The other new face is familiar to Royals fans. Lucas Duda will play first base.

The native Californian played for the New York Mets in 2015 when the Royals beat that club to win the World Series.

Duda launched a throw wide of home plate that allowed Eric Hosmer to score and tie Game 5 in the 9th inning. The Royals won the game in extra innings.

"Three years ago, he was awesome for the Royals. Hopefully, it continues this year," fan Kyle Kane joked.

The first pitch for Thursday's game is at 3:15 p.m.

