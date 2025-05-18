'Missouri doesn't need to lose another team': Cardinals fans talk future Royals move

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The I-70 Series brought St. Louis Cardinals fans from across the state to Kauffman Stadium this weekend, where some fans admitted they don't want to have to cross the state line for future rivalry series.

"As long as they stay in Kansas City, I'd be happy. But, preferably, I believe baseball belongs downtown," said Royals fan Kyle Martin, who grew up in St. Louis.

Martin estimated he's been to over 100 Cardinals games at Busch Stadium, located in downtown St. Louis.

"As someone who lives in Overland Park, I would say, 'Come over to Overland Park if you want to move over there,'" said Royals fan Justin Burnett. "I'd be OK with that."

Vera Richert celebrated her 92nd birthday three weeks ago. She said she's been a Royals fan since the team was founded in 1969.

"I just want the Royals to stay here," she said of Kauffman Stadium. "This is home."

While Royals fans have their opinions about the future home of the team, so do their rivals — Cardinals fans. But there's another long-standing rivalry at play, Missouri vs. Kansas.

"Missouri doesn't need to lose another team," said Cardinals fan Jeff Schreder.

Schreder was referring to the Rams leaving St. Louis for Los Angeles after the 2015 NFL season. Both he and Cardinals fan Michael Teel switched to being Chiefs fans after the Rams left Missouri.

"We don't want that (the Royals to move to Kansas) at all; that'd be a tragedy," Teel said. "The Royals are part of Missouri as well as the Chiefs."

St. Louis sports fans know what it's like to lose a team.

"There's still a lot of negative feelings about the Rams leaving and going to LA," Teel said.

Several Cardinals fans talked about the potential loss of tax revenue in the state of Missouri if the Royals relocated to the Sunflower State.

"I work for the Missouri State Parks system," said Cardinals fan Danny Bopp. "The parks system is partially funded by a sales tax, and the sales tax, if it goes into Kansas, that sales tax may go to Kansas. The state park system would lose some of the revenue that makes our wonderful park system the park system that it is.”

Missouri is now at bat. The state is looking at ways to counteroffer Kansas' STAR Bonds package that was passed last June to entice the Royals or Chiefs to cross the state line.

Kansas' stadium bill allows STAR Bonds to finance up to 70% of stadium projects.

On Tuesday, the Missouri House passed a stadium-funding amendment that is similar to Kansas STAR Bonds. However, the Missouri Senate failed to approve the proposal before it adjourned for the 2025 session on Wednesday.

The St. Louis Cardinals could have also received state funding for stadium projects under the proposal.

Missouri Gov. Mike Kehoe subsequently hinted at calling a special session.

“It’s an important piece of economic development, and we will definitely be looking at a way to get that back before the general assembly," Kehoe said on Friday.

It's the border rivalry at play.

"I don't want them to move to Kansas, whatever they do," said Cardinals and Mizzou fan Camden Stuart. "Very anti-Kansas around here."

No matter where the Royals go, loyal fans are there, too.

"Regardless of what side of the state line they're on, I'm a fan, and I'm going to continue to support them," said fan Justin Burnett.

