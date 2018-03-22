Opening Day Countdown: Top Royals players on social media

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- By this time next week, the Kansas City Royals will have hopefully notched a win at the team's season opener on March 29 at Kauffman Stadium, hosting the Chicago White Sox.

We’re counting down the number of days till Danny Duffy throws the first pitch. Until we get to zero, here are seven players worth following this season on social media:

1) Salvador Perez on Instagram: @Salvadorp13 – The team leader in lots of categories, Perez is also a team leader on Instagram. He posts frequently. Get ready for on-the-field and off-the-field posts.

2) Mike Moustakas on Instagram: @moosetacos8 – It wasn’t until the last couple weeks that the popular third basemen even knew what jersey he’d put on this season, but he’s back in Royal blue in 2018. Moustakas shared his best off-season memory earlier this month.

3) Danny Duffy on Twitter @duffkc41 – Duffy was also a part of off-season trade rumors, which prompted a heart-felt series of tweets in which the Royals ace pledged his allegiance to Kansas City. On a lighter note, Duffy also Tweets about his dog.

4) Drew Butera on Instagram @drewbutera – Catchers in baseball are at the center of it all, so it’s no surprise that both Royals catchers would make this list. Like his fellow Royals, Butera has learned people like it you post about family, dogs and gifs of hamsters eating pasta.

5) Justin Grimm on Instagram @jgrimm52 – One of the newest Royals posted about his new team less than a day into his new deal. The former Chicago Cubs pitcher posted pictures of the team’s visit to the White House following their World Series title.

6) Jon Jay on Instagram @jonjayu – Another of the new Royals, Jon Jay has already had time to bolster his Royals sock swag.

7) Alcides Escobar on Instagram @alcidesescobar2 – The longtime Royals’ shortstop is big about family and his Venezuelan roots.