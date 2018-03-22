Opening Day Countdown: Top Royals players on social media

3) Danny Duffy on Twitter @duffkc41 – Duffy was also a part of off-season trade rumors, which prompted a heart-felt series of tweets in which the Royals ace pledged his allegiance to Kansas City. On a lighter note, Duffy also Tweets about his dog.
4) Drew Butera on Instagram @drewbutera – Catchers in baseball are at the center of it all, so it’s no surprise that both Royals catchers would make this list. Like his fellow Royals, Butera has learned people like it you post about family, dogs and gifs of hamsters eating pasta.
5) Justin Grimm on Instagram @jgrimm52 – One of the newest Royals posted about his new team less than a day into his new deal. The former Chicago Cubs pitcher posted pictures of the team’s visit to the White House following their World Series title.
6) Jon Jay on Instagram @jonjayu – Another of the new Royals, Jon Jay has already had time to bolster his Royals sock swag.