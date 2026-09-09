Royals 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb honors first responders 25 years after tragedy

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KSHB 41 reporter Tod Palmer covers sports business and eastern Jackson County, including Independence. Share your story idea with Tod .

—

Dozens of Kansas City Royals coaches, players and staff joined firefighters from around the region and selected community members Wednesday morning at Kauffman Stadium for the team's annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb.

The event honors the more than 2,500 people killed nearly 25 years ago in the worst terror attack in U.S. history.

Participants climbed up and down each aisle in the lower bowl of Kauffman Stadium, completing three laps — 2,200 steps — to represent the 110 stories of the World Trade Center and mimic the journey firefighters in Manhattan made trying to rescue people from the Twin Towers on Sept. 11, 2001.

"It was a really sad day, but there were so many brave efforts by first responders, our military and just citizens of our country," Royals Pitching Coach Brian Sweeney said. "If we can climb some steps to honor them, I think it's really important."

Royals 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb honors first responders 25 years after attacks

Sweeney brought the tradition to Kansas City in 2023 when he joined the Royals’ staff. He is the son of a 35-year Yonkers, New York, firefighter, and also serves as a volunteer fireman in the offseason.

"What I liked to do was go to the fire station, play ping-pong, get a soda out of the soda machine — the guys were great to me,” Sweeney said. “It was like a team amongst a team, not too dissimilar to what we do here on the baseball field."

Sweeney wore a badge with a photo of John Collins, a firefighter who died on 9/11, on a lanyard around his neck during Wednesday's climb.

"When it starts to suck when we're climbing the stairs, I can just look at John," he said. "It's just a little bit of inspiration to let us all know what we're doing this for."

Sweeney said the memory of that day must be preserved.

“I have friends and family that worked the pile back in 2001," Sweeney said. "It (the stair climb) is something to remember them, to honor them, and to never forget that day."

Royals left-hander Cole Ragans, Director of Behavioral Science and Major League Mental Performance Melissa Lambert and Hall of Fame Senior Director Curt Nelson were among those who participated in the stair climb.

Royals Senior Coordinator of Events Libby Forlund also was among the dozens who worked up a sweat in memory of 9/11’s heroes.

"This past June, I actually took a trip to New York and went to the 9/11 Memorial," Forlund said. "Seeing that firsthand kind of made this extra special because I was there where it happened, and kind of got to see the impact of that and all the names that are out there."

James McGinnis, who suffered a traumatic brain injury playing football at Olathe East 12 years ago, also participated. He said he climbed in honor of a specific victim, whose badge he wore around his neck.

"I picked out James Lee O'Neill," McGinnis said. "... I just want to let him and all others know you're never forgotten."

Joseph Brady, a Kansas City Fire Department firefighter who works at a downtown fire station, said the climb brought into focus the gravity of what first responders faced that day.

"I just think about the selfless sacrifice they made," Brady said. "A lot of men knew they were going up there and they knew they weren't coming down."

The event also carries a professional weight for him.

"I work downtown, so if a skyscraper goes up, we'll be one of the first companies in there," Brady said.

Friday will mark 25 years since terrorists flew passenger airplanes into both World Trade Center towers in New York City, as well as the Pentagon outside Washington, D.C. A fourth hijacked plane bound for Washington, D.C., crashed in a Pennsylvania field after passengers intervened.

Officially, 2,996 people died in the Sept. 11 attacks, including 2,977 recognized victims, 343 members of the New York City Fire Department and 71 law enforcement personnel. The other 19 were the hijackers.

"I think we'll be having memorials like this 100 years from now," Brady said. "I don't think we will ever forget."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

—