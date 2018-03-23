ROYALS COUNTDOWN: Six questions for upcoming season

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – We’re now less than a week away from the Royals season opener – six days away in fact.

Today, we asked six people in the 41 Action Newsroom their biggest questions heading into the season:

Ryan Marshall, Sports Reporter – Marshall is looking forward seeing Mike Moustakas back on the field. “It’ll be nice to see some semblance of normalcy.”

John Batten, Photographer – Batten says he’s looking forward to the new food offerings this season. “I’ve covered the new food before, but this year’s offerings have me intrigued.” PHOTO GALLERY: New Royals Food Offerings.

Christa Dubill, Anchor – Dubill has the same question that many other Royals fans have on their minds: Will the Salvy Splash still be a thing? She’s also looking forward to learning

Jodi Stamback, Producer – Stamback is hoping that all the new faces mesh well together.

Sean Hirshberg, Executive Producer – Hirshberg, an admitted Yankee’s fan, says he’s most interested in what baseball season brings: Warm summer nights and a lot of Yankee’s home runs.

Alex Baum, Photographer – Baum says he’s interested to see how the team’s performance the last couple years might make going to the games a little easier. “I’m hoping to score some inexpensive tickets and good parking spots.”

