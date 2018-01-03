Royals offer Hosmer seven-year, $147 million deal, USA Today reports

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Royals are reportedly trying to keep Eric Hosmer in Kansas City.

USA Today reports the Royals have offered Hosmer a franchise-record seven-year, $147 million contract.

Hosmer also has a seven-year, $140 million offer from the Padres, according to USA Today.

In November 2017, Hosmer, along with Mike Moustakas and Lorenzo Cain, all rejected qualifying offers from the Royals.