Royals offer Hosmer seven-year, $147 million deal, USA Today reports

41 Action News Staff
8:28 AM, Jan 3, 2018
OAKLAND, CA - AUGUST 15: Eric Hosmer #35 of the Kansas City Royals hits a two-run double in the first inning against the Oakland Athletics at Oakland Alameda Coliseum on August 15, 2017 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Ezra Shaw
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Royals are reportedly trying to keep Eric Hosmer in Kansas City. 

USA Today reports the Royals have offered Hosmer a franchise-record seven-year, $147 million contract. 

Hosmer also has a seven-year, $140 million offer from the Padres, according to USA Today. 

In November 2017, Hosmer, along with Mike Moustakas and Lorenzo Cain, all rejected qualifying offers from the Royals. 

