Royals offer Hosmer seven-year, $147 million deal, USA Today reports

Fair
HI: 25°
LO: 5°
OAKLAND, CA - AUGUST 15: Eric Hosmer #35 of the Kansas City Royals hits a two-run double in the first inning against the Oakland Athletics at Oakland Alameda Coliseum on August 15, 2017 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Royals are reportedly trying to keep Eric Hosmer in Kansas City.
USA Today reports the Royals have offered Hosmer a franchise-record seven-year, $147 million contract.
Hosmer also has a seven-year, $140 million offer from the Padres, according to USA Today.
In November 2017, Hosmer, along with Mike Moustakas and Lorenzo Cain, all rejected qualifying offers from the Royals.