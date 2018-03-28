Royals' Perez to miss 4-6 weeks after injury

41 Action News Staff
5:11 PM, Mar 28, 2018
Salvador Perez #13 of the Kansas City Royals rounds first as he runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run in the fourth inning against the San Francisco Giants at Kauffman Stadium on August 10, 2014 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Less than a day before opening day, the Royals found out they will be without one of their star players.

In a press conference Wednesday afternoon, Royals Manager Ned Yost told reporters that Salvador Perez slipped Tuesday night while carrying a suitcase at his house.

Perez injured the MCL in his left knee.

Yost told reporters Perez will miss 4-6 weeks with the injury.

Perez spoke to reporters Wednesday about the injury:

