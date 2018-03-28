Royals' Perez to miss 4-6 weeks after injury

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Less than a day before opening day, the Royals found out they will be without one of their star players.

In a press conference Wednesday afternoon, Royals Manager Ned Yost told reporters that Salvador Perez slipped Tuesday night while carrying a suitcase at his house.

Perez injured the MCL in his left knee.

Yost told reporters Perez will miss 4-6 weeks with the injury.

Perez spoke to reporters Wednesday about the injury:

Royals Catcher Salvador Perez speaks to the media about the moments when he slipped and fell carrying his suitcase up the stairs in his home. He says he’s sad but not angry it happened. Ned Yost says he does not think surgery will be necessary and Salvy says he’s in pain. pic.twitter.com/NTua2Deo1x — Ryan H. Marshall (@RMarshallSports) March 28, 2018

