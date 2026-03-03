KSHB 41 News anchor Lindsay Shively offers coverage on a wide variety of topics, including stories of interest to consumers. Reach out to Linsday via email .

While I was in Arizona in February, I got a chance to stop by Royals Spring training as they're getting ready for the 2026 season and several Royals players will leave Surprise to play in the World Baseball Classic this week.

Several Kansas City Royals players prep for World Baseball Classic

I counted 17 on MLB's list that includes Bobby Witt Jr. and Michael Wacha playing for the United States. Vinny Pasquantino and Jack Caglionone will play for Italy. Seth Lugo will play for Puerto Rico and Maikel Garcia and Salvador Perez will be playing for Venezuela. Salvy is team captain!

I asked him what he is looking forward to about the WBC.

"To win!" he laughed. "Super excited to represent my country, I can't wait."

"Ah its great, its one of the best experiences I've ever had playing baseball, so being able to do it again, this time within the United States, will be really special," said Vinnie Pasquantino. He talked about working to grow baseball culture in Italy as well.

"Yeah, 100%. It's kinda why we're doing it, is to get baseball on a international scale in Italy, on the TV , in the news there so then you can, they've already begun trying to help with training, development out there and this is just a easy - easier way for us to do it by just trying to play," he added.

The World Baseball Classic kicks of Wednesday in Tokyo. Team Venezuela starts in Miami. Team Italy and Team USA head to Houston.

And you can fill out your own World Baseball Classic bracket on MLB's website.

