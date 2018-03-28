What you need to know for Royals Opening Day

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Royals baseball returns Thursday with the boys in blue hosting the Chicago White Sox. Here’s what you need to know if you’re heading to Kauffman Stadium.

Important times

Parking lot opens at 9 a.m. Click here for directions and parking information.

Gates to the stadium open at 1 p.m.

First pitch is scheduled for 3:15 p.m.

What you can/cannot bring into Kauffman Stadium

You cannot bring:

Coolers

Large backpacks or bags

Any drinks besides water or sports drink

Weapons/firearms

Cameras with 12” or more lenses

Bullhorns/airhorns/cowbells (or other noisemakers staff deem unacceptable)

Aerosol cans (sunscreen, hairspray, mace, etc.)

You can bring:

Smaller bags, backpacks that must fit in a space 16 inches long, 16 inches tall, and 8 inches wide (will be inspected as you enter stadium)

A sealed/unopened 1-liter or smaller bottle of water or sports drink (one per person allowed)

Click here for a full list of prohibited items and more information on Royals security.

What’s going on before the game

According to the Royals, the in-stadium pregame show starts at 2 p.m.

The Royals will celebrate the Club’s 50 Seasons of Baseball with on-field ceremonies honoring Royals alumni, ownership family members, a special In Memoriam video, and the club’s two World Series Championships.

Participants who are scheduled to take part in the pregame ceremonies include:

Buck O’Neil Legacy Seat Honoree: Shannon Manning. Manning, then a member of the graphic design team at Hallmark, came up with the first artwork that led to the original trademarked Royals logo.

Presentation of Colors: Whiteman Air Force Base will present the colors prior to the National Anthem.

National Anthem: Local jazz saxophonist Bobby Watson will perform it.

Flyover: After the National Anthem, two Navy F-18 squadrons from Naval Air Station Oceana in Virginia Beach, Virginia, will fly over the K.

First Pitch Ball Delivery: Julia Irene Kauffman, daughter of Ewing and Muriel Kauffman and current member of the Royals Board of Directors, will deliver the first pitch ball to the mound.

Ceremonial First Pitch: Current Royals owner David Glass will throw it. He is entering his 19th season as Owner and Chief Executive Officer of the Royals.

Rawlings Gold Glove Presentation: Royals outfielder Alex Gordon will receive the 2017 Rawlings Gold Glove for American League left fielder. This is his 5th AL Rawlings Gold Glove.

