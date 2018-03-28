What you need to know for Royals Opening Day

According to the Royals, the in-stadium pregame show starts at 2 p.m.
The Royals will celebrate the Club’s 50 Seasons of Baseball with on-field ceremonies honoring Royals alumni, ownership family members, a special In Memoriam video, and the club’s two World Series Championships.
Participants who are scheduled to take part in the pregame ceremonies include:
Buck O’Neil Legacy Seat Honoree: Shannon Manning. Manning, then a member of the graphic design team at Hallmark, came up with the first artwork that led to the original trademarked Royals logo.
Presentation of Colors: Whiteman Air Force Base will present the colors prior to the National Anthem.
National Anthem: Local jazz saxophonist Bobby Watson will perform it.
Flyover: After the National Anthem, two Navy F-18 squadrons from Naval Air Station Oceana in Virginia Beach, Virginia, will fly over the K.
First Pitch Ball Delivery: Julia Irene Kauffman, daughter of Ewing and Muriel Kauffman and current member of the Royals Board of Directors, will deliver the first pitch ball to the mound.
Ceremonial First Pitch: Current Royals owner David Glass will throw it. He is entering his 19th season as Owner and Chief Executive Officer of the Royals.
Rawlings Gold Glove Presentation: Royals outfielder Alex Gordon will receive the 2017 Rawlings Gold Glove for American League left fielder. This is his 5th AL Rawlings Gold Glove.