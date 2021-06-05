Bashaud Breeland headed to Vikings

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Cornerback Bashaud Breeland is now a former Kansas City Chief. The Minnesota Vikings announced Friday night that they had agreed to the terms.

Breeland played in 33 games, including six postseason games, with the Chiefs during his tenure in Kansas City.

The 29 year old became a free agent in March and recently had visited the Vikings in mid-May before agreeing to terms on Friday.

He took to Twitter on Friday to thank the organization.

https://twitter.com/Bree2Land6/status/1400937393151115266?s=20

https://twitter.com/Bree2Land6/status/1400938190505054212?s=20

Breeland had four interceptions, 86 tackles and three forced fumbles in his regular season games with the Chiefs.

Before his time in Kansas City, the former fourth round pick was selected by Washington in the 2014 NFL draft and spent four seasons there before joining the Green Bay Packers in 2018.