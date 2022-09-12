Behind Singer, Royals rebound to beat Tigers in finale

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Brady Singer threw seven scoreless innings as the Kansas City Royals beat the Detroit Tigers 4-0 to salvage the finale of the three-game series.

Detroit was shut out for the 20th time this season, the most in the majors.

Singer allowed four hits and one walk with six strikeouts.

Kansas City has won six of Singer's last seven starts.

Michael Massey hit his second home run of the season and Drew Waters added a two-run double to lead the Royals' offense.

Bobby Witt Jr. had two hits and a double, his 51st extra-base hit to lead all major league rookies.

Detroit starter Tyler Alexander allowed four runs on six hits over five innings.