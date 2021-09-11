Watch
Benintendi pushes Royals past Twins in 11th with 2nd homer

Kansas City gets 36th comeback win of the season
Jim Mone/AP
Kansas City Royals' Andrew Benintendi, right, is congratulated by Nicky Lopez (8) following Benintendi's three-run home run off Minnesota Twins pitcher Griffin Jax during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
Posted at 11:52 PM, Sep 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-11 00:52:56-04

MINNEAPOLIS — Andrew Benintendi had four hits and two home runs, the last a two-run shot in the 11th to send the Kansas City Royals to a 6-4 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Friday night.

Benintendi had five RBIs in his second multi-homer game of the season in Minnesota.

He’s driven in 11 runs in his last three games for Kansas City.

Ervin Santana pitched around a walk and the automatic runner in a scoreless 10th against his former team, and Greg Holland earned his eighth save in 12 chances.

Juan Minaya took the loss for the Twins.

