Benintendi's grand slam highlights sweep of Pirates

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Andrew Benintendi hit a grand slam and drove in five runs, leading the Kansas City Royals to a 10-5 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Salvador Perez had two homers and three RBIs to help the Royals sweep the two-game series.
Took care of business.#TogetherRoyal pic.twitter.com/CIdDNWhY5H— Kansas City Royals (@Royals) June 2, 2021
Brady Singer allowed five runs -- four earned -- and eight hits in 5 2/3 innings to get the win.
Wil Crowe took the loss. He gave up eight runs and eight hits in four-plus innings.