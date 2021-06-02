Watch
Benintendi's grand slam highlights sweep of Pirates

Charlie Riedel/AP
Kansas City Royals' Andrew Benintendi (16) watches his grand slam during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates Tuesday, June 1, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Andrew Benintendi
Posted at 11:09 PM, Jun 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-02 00:09:01-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Andrew Benintendi hit a grand slam and drove in five runs, leading the Kansas City Royals to a 10-5 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Salvador Perez had two homers and three RBIs to help the Royals sweep the two-game series.

Brady Singer allowed five runs -- four earned -- and eight hits in 5 2/3 innings to get the win.

Wil Crowe took the loss. He gave up eight runs and eight hits in four-plus innings.

