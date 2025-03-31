Bibee throws shutout ball into the seventh inning as Guardians defeat Royals 6-2

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Tanner Bibee pitched shutout ball into the seventh inning, Kyle Mazardo hit a two-run homer and Gabriel Arias and Daniel Schneemann added solo shots as the Cleveland Guardians beat the Kansas City Royals 6-2 on Sunday.

Bibee (1-0) gave up no runs and two hits in 6 2/3 innings with two strikeouts and two walks. The right-hander bounced back after he was scheduled to make the opening day start for Cleveland on Thursday, but was scratched because of an illness.

Royals starter Michael Wacha (0-1) threw 87 pitches over four innings and allowed one run and four hits with two strikeouts and four walks. None of Kansas City's starting pitchers got past the fifth inning in any game during the three-game season-opening series.

Mazardo's home run traveled 417 feet nearly into the right field fountains off Sam Long to give the Guardians a 3-0 lead. It was his second home run of the series.

Arias' homer in the sixth made it 4-0. He started in place of six-time All-Star José Ramírez, who missed the game due to a sprained right wrist he suffered on a slide in Saturday’s game.

Cleveland took a 1-0 lead in the second inning on Arias' sacrifice fly that scored Carlos Santana.

Schneemann's homer in the eighth extended the Guardians' lead to 6-0.

Bobby Witt Jr. hit an RBI single and Hunter Renfroe drew a bases-loaded walk in the eighth for the Royals.

Key moment

The Royals had the tying run at the plate in the eighth, but Hunter Gaddis forced a groundout to first to end the rally.

Key stat

Steven Kwan went 3 for 5, all of those hits being singles, and had six hits over the series.

Up next

The Guardians send RHP Luis Ortiz to the mound to start a three-game series at San Diego on Monday. Kansas City travels to Milwaukee on Monday with LHP Kris Bubic on the hill.