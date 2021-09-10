Big 12 extends membership offer to 4 schools: Houston, BYU, UCF, Cincinnati

KANSAS CITY, Mo. —

UPDATE, 9:36 a.m. | BYU tweeted that they have accepted the Big 12's invitation.

OFFICIAL: Brigham Young University has accepted an invitation to join the Big 12 Conference. pic.twitter.com/0brQvmwSmA — BYU (@BYU) September 10, 2021

It appears to be all but a formality for the other three schools, who have also hinted they will accept the conference memberships.

EARLIER | The college sports landscape continued to shift at highway speeds Friday as the Big 12 Conference formally extended membership offers to four schools.

After learning that the Universities of Oklahoma and Texas plan to bolt to the SEC, the remaining Big 12 schools - including the University of Kansas and Kansas State University - met to plan out their next course of action.

On Friday, Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby formally extended invitations to the University of Houston, Brigham Young University, the University of Central Florida and the University of Cincinnati.

The invitations were unanimously approved by the eight remaining Big 12 schools.

The league is set to meet with the prospective new schools throughout the day on Friday.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

