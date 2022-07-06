Big 12 media preseason football team announced

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Big 12 released the 2022 Preseason All-Big 12 football team as chosen by media that cover the conference.
Big 12 offense selections included: running back Deuce Vaughn, offensive lineman Cooper Beebe and kick returner Malik Knowles of Kansas State.
Big 12 defense selections included: defensive lineman Felix Anudike-Uzomah, linebacker Daniel Green and defensive back Julius Brents of Kansas State. As well as defensive back Kenny Logan of Kansas.
Anudike-Uzomah was voted the Defensive player of the year. He previously attended Lee’s Summit high school before committing to Kansas State.
