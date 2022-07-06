Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Big 12 media preseason football team announced

Deuce Vaughn
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Michael Wyke/AP
Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn (22) gestures to the stands after scoring during the second half of the Texas Bowl NCAA college football game against LSU Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
Deuce Vaughn
Posted at 2:38 PM, Jul 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-06 15:38:53-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Big 12 released the 2022 Preseason All-Big 12 football team as chosen by media that cover the conference.

Big 12 offense selections included: running back Deuce Vaughn, offensive lineman Cooper Beebe and kick returner Malik Knowles of Kansas State.

Big 12 defense selections included: defensive lineman Felix Anudike-Uzomah, linebacker Daniel Green and defensive back Julius Brents of Kansas State. As well as defensive back Kenny Logan of Kansas.

Anudike-Uzomah was voted the Defensive player of the year. He previously attended Lee’s Summit high school before committing to Kansas State.


Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360_click here.jpg

Kansas City on the Clock