Big hits by Rodríguez, Kelenic lead Mariners past Royals 4-1

Jason Redmond/AP
Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez (13) celebrates with third base coach Vance Wilson after hitting a home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Friday, April 22, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Jason Redmond)
Posted at 12:02 AM, Apr 23, 2022
SEATTLE — Rookie Julio Rodríguez lined a bases-loaded, two-run double, Jarred Kelenic followed with a two-run triple on the next pitch and the Seattle Mariners beat the Kansas City Royals 4-1.

Seattle starter Chris Flexen threw seven strong innings and the Mariners relied on one big inning to reach 5-2 on their nine-game home stand.

Salvador Perez homered in the sixth, his fifth straight game with a homer in Seattle.

That was the only run Flexen allowed as he pitched seven innings for the first time this season, scattering six hits and striking out five.

