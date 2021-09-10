Watch
'Big Mac Sack' gets big new partner

Jamie Squire
<p>KANSAS CITY, MO - DECEMBER 16: Defensive end Chris Jones #95 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts after sacking quarterback Philip Rivers #17 of the Los Angeles Chargers during the game at Arrowhead Stadium on December 16, 2017 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)</p>
DE Chris Jones aims to take leadership role for Chiefs' defense
Posted at 4:13 PM, Sep 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-10 17:13:38-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The king of sacks in Kansas City football is defensive lineman Chris Jones - and now he's being recognized for that fact.

Jones will be the new face of the McDonald's "Big Mac Sack" promotion.

For several years, whenever the Chiefs record a sack, Big Mac sandwiches at McDonald's become buy one get one free the next day at Kansas City-area restaurants.

Now, Jones will be the face of advertisements for the promotion.

"He represents what we love most about our brand, as a fan himself. We know he will keep us very busy this season," local McDonald's owner, Brian Gremaud said.

In addition to free sandwiches, local McDonald's owners will donate $100 to the Ronald McDonald House Chariities of Kansas City for each sack of the regular season, and $500 for playoff sacks (up to $5,000)

