Bill Self named Drum Honoree for Chiefs' second regular-season home game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas Jayhawks men’s basketball head coach Bill Self has been named the Drum Honoree for Monday night’s Chiefs-Raiders game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Self has been with KU since 2003, leading the team to two national championships along with a 2018 Final Four appearance and a 2012 championship appearance.

Coming back from a 15-point deficit at halftime , KU made history and defeated the University of North Carolina Tar Heels in April.

"To win when your team had to fight and come back the way they did, and show that much grit, it makes this one off the charts," Self said previously of the 2022 National Championship win .

Joining Self on the GEHA Deck Monday night will be Renee Jeria, a 17-year breast cancer survivor who has been selected as the Tony DiPardo Spirit Leader.

The Kansas City-Las Vegas rivalry showdown kicks off at 7:15 p.m.