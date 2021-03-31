Blake Bell says returning to Chiefs 'was a no brainer'

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Tight end Blake Bell is back with the Kansas City Chiefs on a one-year deal.

Bell was on the team in 2019 for the Chiefs historic season that led to a Super Bowl LIV victory.

The only touchdown of his career was scored against the Houston Texans during the divisional round in a 51-31 Chiefs’ victory.

“I wanted to get back. Great front office, great coaches, great fan base and with my uncle playing there and just growing up a Chiefs fan, it was a no brainer,” said Bell.

Last season with the Dallas Cowboys, Bell played in 16 games with 11 receptions for 110 yards.

Bell said he’s excited to be back with the Chiefs coaching staff and players.

“Every time I step on a field or in the tight end room, I'm just trying to help those guys get better and Travis does the same thing," Bell said. "When I was there, he helped me every single day whether it was talking routes or seeing coverages or even blocking and I know that ... I know my role and whatever my role is, I'm going to be there and try to help the team win so I know it's going to be a great room and we're just going to get right in there just like we started it and keep pushing.”

This will be Bell’s seventh season in the league.

