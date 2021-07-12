Watch
Blue Valley Southwest pitcher Ben Kudrna drafted by Royals

Posted at 12:48 PM, Jul 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-12 13:48:45-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals didn’t have to go far to get their second round pick in the 2021 MLB Draft.

On Monday afternoon, the Royals selected Blue Valley Southwest right-hand pitcher Ben Kudrna with the 43rd overall pick.

Kudrna was ranked No. 46 on MLB.com’s Top 250 Draft Prospects list.

Standing at 6-foot-4, Kudrna led the Timberwolves to a 22-3 record and the Class 5A state championship.

Kudrna recorded a 9-1 record on the mound with a 0.99 ERA and 100 strikeouts and 11 walks in 57.1innings.

The LSU commit was named the 2020-21 Gatorade Kansas Baseball Player of the Year and the 2021 Class 5A Pitcher of the Year.

On Sunday, the Royals used their first round selection to draft pitcher Frank Mozzicato.

