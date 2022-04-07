Watch
Bobby Witt Jr.'s first MLB hit drives in winning run in Royals' Opening Day win

Tyler Navas
According to a report from The Athletic, Kansas City Royals owner David Glass may sell the team to a group that includes KC native John Sherman.
Posted at 5:59 PM, Apr 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-07 19:07:03-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In the bottom of the 8th Inning of the Royals-Guardians Opening Day matchup, Bobby Witt Jr. capped his Major League debut on the right foot.

Witt's first MLB hit was a double to the left field corner, scoring Michael Taylor the go-ahead run in the Royals' Opening Day win over the Cleveland Guardians Thursday at Kauffman Stadium.

Witt came around to score later in the inning, pushing the Royals' lead to 3-1 — a lead they held despite a tense top of the ninth inning.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

