Bobby Witt Jr.'s first MLB hit drives in winning run in Royals' Opening Day win

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In the bottom of the 8th Inning of the Royals-Guardians Opening Day matchup, Bobby Witt Jr. capped his Major League debut on the right foot.

Witt's first MLB hit was a double to the left field corner, scoring Michael Taylor the go-ahead run in the Royals' Opening Day win over the Cleveland Guardians Thursday at Kauffman Stadium.

Witt came around to score later in the inning, pushing the Royals' lead to 3-1 — a lead they held despite a tense top of the ninth inning.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

