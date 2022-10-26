Brand new 'Roos bring in new coach and new team to KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City International taking on a new meaning.

The Kansas City Kangaroos have a new head coach and he has spanned the globe, literally, for players.

"I realized that if I was sitting next to Bill Self, for example, and I've got Roy Williams over here and Coach Pitino down there," said new Kansas City men's basketball coach Marvin Menzies gesturing to his left and right.

"We all want the same kid. And, so yeah, I'm not going to beat them. But, internationally now with the growth of basketball you have the opportunity to get high-level talent."

And that's what Menzies hopes he has. Nine international players dot the 'Roos roster, including two from Germany, two from Belgium, two from Senegal, one from Greece and one from the Democratic Rebublic from Congo.

Allen Mukeba is a sophomore from Belgium who's joined by his younger brother, freshman Logan Mukeba.

"I talked to him (Menzies) about my dreams and actually he's the only one who talked to me the way I wanted to hear it," said Allen Mukeba, a 6'7" forward. "What can I do to be better. What can I do to go to the highest level. Everything like that."

Menzies knows how to build winning teams. His New Mexico State teams went to five NCAA Tournaments.

He also won 20 games in 2017-18 at UNLV. Menzies spent three years with the Runnin' Rebels.

He had been out of coaching since 2020.

"We bought our house. We didn't rent a house. So this (Kansas City) is where I'm shutting it down," said Menzies. "As long as I can handle the weather I'm good. I'm not here to go get another job."

The Kangaroos have a tough schedule in Menzies first season with trips to LSU, Illinois, Kansas State and Oklahoma.