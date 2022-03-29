'Bring Out The Blue:' Royals announce 2022 slogan

The Kansas City Royals announced their slogan for the 2022 season — "Bring Out The Blue."

According to the organization, Bring Out The Blue is an effort to get the city covered in blue for Opening Day and the first day of each homestand.

It's a way of welcoming the "boys in blue" back to the baseball diamond. The Royals hope fans will embrace Bring Out The Blue the same way they embrace Red Friday for the Chiefs.

"When the Royals are home we turn Kansas City blue," the website reads.

A new flag will fly over Kauffman Stadium whenever the team is at home.

Fans are encouraged to use #bringouttheblue on social media to share how they are celebrating.

The Royals' home opener is scheduled for April 7 when they face the Cleveland Guardians at home at 3:10 p.m.

Opening Day tickets can be purchased by calling 816-504-4040.